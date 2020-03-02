Home States Telangana

5-year-old girl dies as wall collapses during Pattana Pragathi programme in Telangana

The mishap took place when the earthmover was removing wastage and mud from the open drain.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Error in judgement by the driver of an earthmover snuffed out the life of a five-year-old girl here on Sunday. Ironically, the tragedy occurred when Pattana Pragathi programme was in progress at Kotthur Janda in Division No: 43 in Hanamkonda.

The girl, D Princy was crushed to death under the debris of a wall which collapsed after the earthmover hit it by accident. At that time she was playing with her eight-year-old brother Shashi, who sustained injuries and is now under treatment at MGM.

The mishap took place when the earthmover was removing wastage and mud from the open drain. The victim’s father, D Sambasiva, a native of Govindaraopet in Mulugu district, has settled in Hanmakonda along with his family and has been working as a carpenter. According to police, the girl’s parents were inside their residence when the tragedy occurred. They said that the driver of the earthmover, while removing silt from the drain, was careless as he was speaking on his mobile phone while working which resulted in the machine hitting the wall.

Hanamkonda police have registered case and sent the body to MGM Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, visited the bereaved family and consoled them. Dayakar Rao promised a double bedroom house while the family will also get `5 lakh compensation from the district administration.

