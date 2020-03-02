Home States Telangana

90-year-old raped, murdered in Telangana, cops suspect drunk coolie

The victim’s family members said they had seen the accused roaming near the nonagenarian's house in an inebriated condition.

A 90-year-old woman was raped and murdered at her home in Nalgonda district in Telangana, according to reports.

The incident took place on Sunday after the victim was served tea by her daughter-in-law in her shanty at Anumula village in Haliya Mandal. The woman used to live with her five sons by rotation.

The incident came to light when the woman was found dead by her son in the morning, police said.

In his complaint, the victim's son said his mother could have been strangulated after being raped as bite marks and injuries inflicted by nails indicating sexual assault were seen on the body of the victim.

The complainant accused one Satrasala Shankar (22) of committing the crime. The victim’s family members said they had seen the accused roaming near the nonagenarian's house in an inebriated condition.

The accused is a coolie who has a record of misconduct in the village, said Inspector of Haliya Chandra Sekhar, adding that he is absconding.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Nalgonda government hospital for post mortem.

