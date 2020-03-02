AIMIM chief Owaisi terms Delhi riots a pogrom, urges Modi to visit affected areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday termed the Delhi riots as ‘targeted structural violence’ and said that the responsibility lies with the BJP government to maintain peace in the troubled areas. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas.

Addressing a public meeting held on the occasion of AIMIM’s 62nd foundation day here on Sunday, the Hyderabad MP said the riots in Delhi were the result of the speeches made by BJP leaders. “This communal riot was planned. An atmosphere of hatred was created. It cannot be called a communal riot, but a pogrom,” he said.

Referring to the incident of some youngsters raising slogans such as goli maaro desh ke gaddaron ko (shoot the traitors) in Delhi metro, Owaisi asked what rights do they have in raising such slogans in an attempt to create fear among people. He criticised the Prime Minister for his silence over the issue.

The Hyderabad MP lashed out at Delhi police for not responding to the phone calls made by Muslims who were affected by the Delhi violence. He further said that the MIM elected representatives would donate their one month’s salary to the families of those killed in the Delhi violence.

‘Social media becoming a tool for misinformation’

Kishan Reddy stated that even though social media made an immense contribution to breaking the hegemony of certain media houses, it has also become a tool for misinformation campaigns.

Speaking on CAA, he said that the Act was not going to take away the citizenship of any citizen of India, but was aimed at giving citizenship to people from religious minorities who have been facing persecution in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He appealed to the youngsters to debate and come up with new ideas, which can shape the future of India.