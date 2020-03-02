Centre will unveil conspiracy if any: G Kishan Reddy on Delhi riots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking in the context of the Delhi riots, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said there was a need to deliberate on the aspect of rumour-mongering among a section of people. He further said a section of media, social media and political leaders added fuel to the fire, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

He said the Central government would unveil the conspiracy, if any, behind the riots. Speaking at the Indian School of Business Policy Conclave themed ‘Ideas for India: 2020 & Beyond’ in Hyderabad, he said one of India’s strengths has been the tradition of samvad or the concept a democratic dialogue.

“When issues can be resolved by means of discussion, it is difficult to understand why a section (of people) invariably stay away and indulge in rumour-mongering,” Reddy said.

Referring to the Delhi riots, he said, “In the last week, we witnessed some disturbances in the national capital. Unfortunately, many innocent people lost their lives. Some people lost their property too. A brave police constable was killed and an IB official fell victim to evil designs”.

He further said, “Notwithstanding the constraints, we were able to bring the situation under control. The Modi government is determined to get to the bottom of the truth to unveil the conspiracy, if any, that triggered the riots”.