Concrete mixer crashes into house in Telangana, occupants escape unhurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of a house located by the road at Narsingi had a miraculous escape when a concrete mix tanker crashed into their house late on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred when the tanker driver, while returning from a construction site, rammed into the house by the road at Khanapur village as he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

As people were asleep in the second room, they escaped unhurt. The house, however, was badly damaged. Further investigation is underway.