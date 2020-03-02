Concrete mixer crashes into house in Telangana, occupants escape unhurt
As people were asleep in the second room, they escaped unhurt. The house, however, was badly damaged. Further investigation is underway.
HYDERABAD: The residents of a house located by the road at Narsingi had a miraculous escape when a concrete mix tanker crashed into their house late on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident occurred when the tanker driver, while returning from a construction site, rammed into the house by the road at Khanapur village as he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.
