Home States Telangana

Ensure 100 per cent property tax collection, urban local bodies told

Property tax, trade license fee and advertisement tax are the major sources of revenue for the ULBs. The same is used to take up various development works.

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purpose.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In spite of the current fiscal year coming to a close in a month’s time, the property tax collections in the Urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State remains unsatisfactory. To expedite the same, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) has assigned responsibilities to all the ULBs in ensuring 100 per cent collection of taxes and non-taxes by March 31.

Property tax, trade license fee and advertisement tax are the major sources of revenue for the ULBs. The same is used to take up various development works.

The Department has decided to constitute special teams and prepare action plans to ensure 100 per cent tax collection. Red notices would be issued to defaulting taxpayers. Officials have also been asked to identify the top 500 defaulters.

These chronic defaulters would be contacted personally by the Municipal Commissioners. In case they fail to make payments, legal provisions would be invoked as per the provisions of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.  With regard to government buildings, the District Collector is in charge of coordinating with the respective departments to ensure timely payment. List of both private and government properties would be displayed on the websites and notice boards of the ULBs.

Poor performance
The Department, which had carried out an analysis of the latest reports on the collection of taxes and non-taxes, said that several ULBs fared poorly in terms of property tax collection. Some of them have in fact collected less than 30 per cent of the stipulated target.

For residential properties, the actual demand set by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) for all the ULBs is Rs 672.30 crore. The collection as of Saturday was around Rs 416.85 crore.

With regard to government buildings, the property tax collection stands at a mere 9 per cent. As against the demand of Rs 172.65 crore, the collection so far has been Rs 5.12 crore.

Officials said that the progress of all tax collections was being reviewed by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urban local bodies Hyderabad ulbs ULB tax collection
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp