Rs 1 lakh fine slapped on Telangana municipal chief, corporator

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday showed to the people of Khammam and Yellandu that he means business when it comes to Pattana Pragathi by imposing a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Yellandu Municipal chairman D Venkateswara Rao, Khammam TRS corporator of Ward No: 16 K Murali, who is also TRS town president, and a TRS worker in the town Palla Kiran for setting up flexi and banners welcoming him to the two towns.

The size of the fine took everyone by surprise as it is the first time that such huge fines are imposed in the State.

On February 15, Minister T Srinivasa Yadav was fined Rs 5,000 for setting up a flex on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on the eve of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday.