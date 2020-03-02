Telangana chooses student as eminent member of OU executive council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare move, the State government nominated a student of the Osmania University as one of the eminent members of society to the university’s esteemed executive council (EC).

According to the Telangana Universities Act, 1991, four eminent members from various fields must be appointed to the EC of a university.

In a recently-released government order (GO), the State nominated Perka Shyam, a PhD scholar from OU’s Chemistry department and former State vice-president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhag (student wing of the ruling TRS), as one of the eminent members.

When contacted, Shyam, who hails from Siddipet, said, “I will submit my thesis by June. I am aware of the GO but am yet to receive an official communication regarding my nomination. ”

The other three persons nominated to the EC are K Ratnakar Reddy, a director at Hetero Drugs; MA Mukheed, advocate from Hyderabad; and SV Prakash, correspondent of a private degree college in Sircilla district.

While the State’s move to appoint a student to the EC has raised many eyebrows, none of the senior officials was ready to comment on it. OU students lauded the move. “However, the appointment of a student to the EC must be from an elected student body and not be a political appointment,” said Janardhan of the Democratic Students Union in OU, said,