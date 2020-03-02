Writers felicitated at ‘Jagriti’ competition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, winners of a story and novel writing contest gathered inside the PGRR Centre for Distance Education at Osmania University to receive awards for the annual competition organised by ‘Jagriti’, a social and political national Telugu weekly edited and managed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Certificates, shawls and awards were distributed by renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry to three story writers and three novelists.

After the prize distribution ceremony, Sastry said, “These days, Telugu writers are hardly finding any substance for their stories. That’s because our lives have become so complicated. In the age of technology with our modern lifestyle, we are away from the reality of life.” He added, “We now have to take a break from our fast-paced lives and think. We must start appreciating our life and write about it if we can.”