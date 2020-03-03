6 candidates writing SCCL exam, 5 others held in mass copying racket

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Kothagudem Police arrested 11 people here on Monday who were part of a mass copying racket during the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) examination on Sunday.

The examination was conducted to fill 68 management trainee posts in various departments of the company. The result announcement is postponed due to the copying racket, said SCCL director (personal) S Chandra Sekhar on Monday.

Police had initially nabbed six candidates that were appearing for the examination at Palvoncha and Kothagudem centres. After inquiry, the police arrested five others who aided the candidates from outside the examination centres.

A total of 22, 222 candidates had appeared for the examination on Sunday.