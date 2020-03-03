Home States Telangana

Cyberabad Police Commissioner warns parents on 'Skull Breaker' videos

Adolescents in foreign countries have imitated the game leading to injuries and some deaths.

Published: 03rd March 2020

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday issued an advisory against the ‘Skull Breaker Challenge’, which has become viral on YouTube and Tik Tok.

The challenge involves three people standing in a row. The person in the middle jumps and the two on the sidekick the person’s legs while they’re still in the air, causing them to fall on their back which could lead to serious injuries.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar in a release urged schools and parents to warn children not to imitate the prank, also urging them to pay more attention to children’s use of social media. “In case you discover that children are attempting to play the prank, they should be stopped in time and briefed about the physical dangers and legal consequences involved,” he said.

Adolescents in foreign countries have imitated the game leading to injuries and some deaths. “Teenagers are curious about new things. If they try to play the prank, it may cause minor or serious injuries or even severe physical disability. If the prank causes bodily harm to another person, the offender faces arraignment on charges of causing bodily harm or even grievous bodily harm,” Sajjanar warned.

Further, he appealed to people to inform police about these challenges on Dial 100 and Cyberabad WhatsApp number 9490617444.

