Home States Telangana

Driver jumps to death off flyover

According to police, Narender went up to the flyover on his bike, early on Monday.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old car driver committed suicide by jumping off the newly-inaugurated flyover at LB Nagar on Monday. Polagoni Narender, who hails from Manchal of Ranga Reddy district, lived at LB Nagar with his family.

According to police, Narender went up to the flyover on his bike, early on Monday. He parked it on the side and jumped from above towards Nagole direction. Passers-by called an ambulance and Narender was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died.

P Narender jumps from the LB Nagar flyover

Meanwhile, a suicide note was found on his person which stated that he was upset with some strife at home. Inquiries revealed that Narender has several financial problems. He is survived by parents, wife and a son.

MONEY WOES
Polagoni Narender, a car driver, in his suicide note said he was upset over domestic disputes. He was also in financial trouble

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp