Driver jumps to death off flyover

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old car driver committed suicide by jumping off the newly-inaugurated flyover at LB Nagar on Monday. Polagoni Narender, who hails from Manchal of Ranga Reddy district, lived at LB Nagar with his family.

According to police, Narender went up to the flyover on his bike, early on Monday. He parked it on the side and jumped from above towards Nagole direction. Passers-by called an ambulance and Narender was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died.

P Narender jumps from the LB Nagar flyover

Meanwhile, a suicide note was found on his person which stated that he was upset with some strife at home. Inquiries revealed that Narender has several financial problems. He is survived by parents, wife and a son.

