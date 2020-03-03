Home States Telangana

Family, in-laws of techie claim to have no clue of his investments

Pradeep’s father Yadaiah said they were not aware of any such financial issues that Pradeep was going through.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Korra Pradeep and G Swathi with their two sons — Jayakrishna and Kalyankrishna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Korra Pradeep, the techie who killed himself along with his wife and two sons, is believed to have invested all his earnings in various businesses. However, neither his parents nor in-laws have any clue of the investments.

It is suspected that he did not inform his wife either. With no clues, police are now depending on his two mobile phones and a laptop to search for clues “We hope to get some clues into his businesses and investments,” said the police.

Pradeep’s father Yadaiah said they were not aware of any such financial issues that Pradeep was going through. “Had he said a word to us, we could have thought of some plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of G Swathi, Pradeep’s wife, also alleged that they were regularly in touch with her but never learnt of such issues. Swathi’s mother said she would video call her grandchildren every Sunday, but could not talk to them this Sunday (March 1). She said their call went unanswered. “We spoke to her on Saturday morning. She sounded very normal, but she did not tell us about going to Karimnagar for any wedding,” said Swathi’s mother.

It was found that the house where the victims were residing was registered under Yadaiah’s name. It was built using a home loan, which was acquired through Yadaiah. Pradeep was paying the instalments and had a loan of around `40 lakh, including hand loans and gold loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp