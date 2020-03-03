Family, in-laws of techie claim to have no clue of his investments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Korra Pradeep, the techie who killed himself along with his wife and two sons, is believed to have invested all his earnings in various businesses. However, neither his parents nor in-laws have any clue of the investments.

It is suspected that he did not inform his wife either. With no clues, police are now depending on his two mobile phones and a laptop to search for clues “We hope to get some clues into his businesses and investments,” said the police.

Pradeep’s father Yadaiah said they were not aware of any such financial issues that Pradeep was going through. “Had he said a word to us, we could have thought of some plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of G Swathi, Pradeep’s wife, also alleged that they were regularly in touch with her but never learnt of such issues. Swathi’s mother said she would video call her grandchildren every Sunday, but could not talk to them this Sunday (March 1). She said their call went unanswered. “We spoke to her on Saturday morning. She sounded very normal, but she did not tell us about going to Karimnagar for any wedding,” said Swathi’s mother.

It was found that the house where the victims were residing was registered under Yadaiah’s name. It was built using a home loan, which was acquired through Yadaiah. Pradeep was paying the instalments and had a loan of around `40 lakh, including hand loans and gold loans.