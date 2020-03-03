Home States Telangana

Family of four found dead in LB Nagar house

Police find poison in food; diary entry indicates financial issues as reason; family clueless of couple’s woes 

Korra Pradeep and G Swathi with their two sons — Jayakrishna and Kalyankrishna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie working for an MNC, his wife and two sons were found dead at their house in LB Nagar on Monday morning. Police suspect the techie and his wife committed suicide by consuming an unknown poison mixed with home-cooked food, which they also fed the children. Financial issues are suspected to have forced the couple to take the step, said the police.

The LB Nagar police have registered a case of murder and suspicious death, said inspector V Ashok Reddy. “We are probing from all angles,” he said.According to the police, Korra Pradeep (36) and G Swathi got married in 2012 and were residing in LB Nagar along with their two sons — Jayakrishna and Kalyankrishna. Since Saturday, the families of the couple were calling them but they did not get any response.

On Saturday evening, Pradeep’s father Yadaiah came to the city from Nalgonda to meet them. When he reached the house at LB Nagar, he found the main door locked. He inquired with the tenant residing on the ground floor. The tenant N Narsimha, an auto driver told Yadaiah that he had last seen them on Saturday noon, when Pradeep brought back his son from school. “When I asked why he brought the child early from school, Pradeep said that they were going for a wedding at Karimnagar,” Narsimha said. After that none of the family members were seen.

Yadaiah then called Swathi’s father Shanker to inquire about their children, but he was also clueless. He then asked Shanker to come to LB Nagar to complain to the police. Around 2.30am, they approached the police and returned home with police constables. They broke open the doors of the house and found decomposed bodies of Pradeep in the hall, Swathi and the children in the bedroom.

A note found in a diary, purportedly written by Pradeep, stated that he had taken some monetary decisions in haste. One was to start a company instead of depending solely on a job and also to earn money in a short duration and clear the home loan with that. The note also states that the couple decided to poison their children as they did not want the kids to be a burden on their parents.

‘Didn’t want kids to be burden on granparents’
A note found in a diary, purportedly written by the techie, stated that he had taken financial decisions in haste to achieve something in life; start a company instead of depending solely on a job and also to earn money in a short duration and clear their home loan. The note also states that Pradeep and his wife had taken the decision (to kill everyone) as they did not want their children to be a burden on the grandparents.

