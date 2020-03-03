Home States Telangana

Father arrested for Inter student’s murder in Karimnagar

Mutta Radhika, 19, who was a student at Sahasra Junior College in Karimnagar, was found dead at her home on February 10.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Days after an Intermediate student was brutally murdered at her home in Karimnagar, the police arrested her father for the crime on Monday.

Mutta Radhika, 19, who was a student at Sahasra Junior College in Karimnagar, was found dead at her home on February 10. The police had initially suspected that the victim was murdered by the previous tenants of the house. After 21 days of investigation, they found that it was 45-year-old Mutta Komuraiah, Radhika’s father, who had committed the brutal crime.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Commissioner of Police B Kamalasan Reddy said that the accused smothered his daughter with a pillow and then slit her throat using a kitchen knife. He said that the Komuraiah murdered his ailing daughter because he couldn’t bear the cost of her treatment. He had been plotting her murder for several days. On the night of February 10, after Radhika fell asleep, he smothered her and slit her throat.

The Commissioner further said that blood was found on his baniyan and slippers. After they tested the same for a match with Radhika’s samples, it was confirmed that he was involved in her murder.

The police said that the case was given priority due to the media attention it had garnered. “For the last 21 days, eight police teams (about 75 personnel) have been working hard to crack the case,” he said. Further, he said that Komuraiah had misled the investigating police officers by giving false statements.

Forensic officers from Hyderabad had visited Karimangar for the investigation. They used German technology for the same, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar Telangana murder Telangana crime
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp