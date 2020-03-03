Father arrested for Inter student’s murder in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Days after an Intermediate student was brutally murdered at her home in Karimnagar, the police arrested her father for the crime on Monday.

Mutta Radhika, 19, who was a student at Sahasra Junior College in Karimnagar, was found dead at her home on February 10. The police had initially suspected that the victim was murdered by the previous tenants of the house. After 21 days of investigation, they found that it was 45-year-old Mutta Komuraiah, Radhika’s father, who had committed the brutal crime.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Commissioner of Police B Kamalasan Reddy said that the accused smothered his daughter with a pillow and then slit her throat using a kitchen knife. He said that the Komuraiah murdered his ailing daughter because he couldn’t bear the cost of her treatment. He had been plotting her murder for several days. On the night of February 10, after Radhika fell asleep, he smothered her and slit her throat.

The Commissioner further said that blood was found on his baniyan and slippers. After they tested the same for a match with Radhika’s samples, it was confirmed that he was involved in her murder.

The police said that the case was given priority due to the media attention it had garnered. “For the last 21 days, eight police teams (about 75 personnel) have been working hard to crack the case,” he said. Further, he said that Komuraiah had misled the investigating police officers by giving false statements.

Forensic officers from Hyderabad had visited Karimangar for the investigation. They used German technology for the same, he added.