KTR inspects Durgam Cheruvu bridge, strolls down Road No. 45

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing work on the cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu.

The Minister interacted with officials and contract agencies during the visit and enquired about the progress of the ongoing work. L&T engineers informed Rama Rao that the cable-stayed bridge work was in the final stage. The Minister then asked the officials to complete the work on time and increase manpower, machines if needed.

The Minister instructed officials to lay pedestrian paths, set up lighting systems and ensure all safety measures on the bridge. Rama Rao walked from Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 till Inorbit Mall as part of the surprise visit.

He inspected the construction works of the flyover on Road No. 45. The walk lasted for nearly an hour.

The MAUD Minister told Transco officials to expedite shifting of power lines so that pending works of the flyover could completed. All these steps would ease traffic congestion in the IT corridor, assured Rama Rao.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, TRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar were also present.

