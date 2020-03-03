Municipal Act infringes people’s rights: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana Municipalities Act-2019 is facing its first legal test.The Telanana High Court on Monday asked the State government to file a counter affidavit in a PIL challenging Section 178 (2) of the Act which grants the municipal commissioners unbridled power to undertake demolition of unauthorised structures without issuing notices to their owners.

The High Court, stating that arbitrary laws cannot be allowed to function, made it clear that citizens must have legal recourse on their grievances though there should be a check on illegal constructions. But as per the law, notices have to be served to the concerned giving them an opportunity to be heard.

The court said the absolute power vested with the municipal commissioners infringes the fundamental rights guaranteed to the citizens under the Constitution. The law mandates that notices be served to the owners of buildings even if they are constructed illegally. But this is being done away with by the amended Telangana Municipalities Act.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy made these observations while dealing with the PIL filed by Mohan Chandran Parthasarathy, an advocate, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to follow the principles of natural justice before demolition illegal structures under Section 178 (2) of the Act. Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for the commissioner of municipal administration, contended that there was a provision in the Telangana Municipalities Act that enables the aggrieved persons to approach the Municipal Building Tribunal.

Reacting to the above contention, the bench pointed out that the State government has not constituted the said tribunal till date. Even the bodies that were constituted earlier do not have the officials to run them. “In the present case, Section 178 (2) of the Act is so vague and ill-defined that there is no provision in the Act that puts some control on the municipal commissioners,” the bench said and added that as per the Supreme Court judgment in the Bombay pavement-dwellers case, it had directed the State to issue a notice to pavement-dwellers before they were evicted from there.

State advocate general BS Prasad reminded the bench that the court had recently pulled up the State machinery and the GHMC officials for not taking firm action against illegal constructions. Now, the State has come up with a strong law to deal with the menace. As the court asked the government to follow the principles of natural justice by issuing notices to those who resort to illegal constructions, the government would be advised to make necessary amendments to the Act, he added.After hearing the submissions of the AG, the bench directed the government to file a counter affidavit in the issue and posted the matter to March 11 for further hearing.

Court bats for legal recourse

Municipal commissioners granted unbridled power under Telangana Municipalities Act to undertake demolition of illegal structures without issuing notices to their owners