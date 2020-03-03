Revanth’s allegations a bunch of lies: Suman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has refuted the allegations of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy against their leader KT Rama Rao stating that it was an attempt to divert public attention from cases filed against him and resorting to false propaganda against the latter.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, Government Whip Balka Suman said that Revanth Reddy, who was jittery after the officials had discovered that he had encroached lands in Gopanapalli, was now trying to save his skin by making wild and baseless allegations against KTR.

He further said KTR did not construct the farmhouse as it was taken on lease by him about four years ago. The extent of the land that Revanth was referring to as having been purchased by KTR was only 8.9 acres and not 25 acres as was being made out and there is nothing illegal about it. KTR’s farmhouse and the lands in question are about eight km apart and therefore the allegation that KTR had built farmhouse on the lands that he had purchased did not hold water, he said.

“The land was purchased in the name of KTR’s wife Shailima and he had mentioned it in the in his election affidavit in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections,” Suman said. “There is no veil of secrecy about it. We all know about the farmhouse since several years,” he said.

TRS MLCs Shambipur Raju, M Srinivas Reddy, Naradasu Laxman Rao and others were present.