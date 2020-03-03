Home States Telangana

Revanth’s allegations a bunch of lies: Suman

TRS MLCs Shambipur Raju, M Srinivas Reddy, Naradasu Laxman Rao and others were present.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

The farmhouse of IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Janwada village near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has refuted the allegations of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy against their leader KT Rama Rao stating that it was an attempt to divert public attention from cases filed against him and resorting to false propaganda against the latter.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, Government Whip Balka Suman said that Revanth Reddy, who was jittery after the officials had discovered that he had encroached lands in Gopanapalli, was now trying to save his skin by making wild and baseless allegations against KTR.

READ | Tension as Revanth tries to barge into KTR’s Janwada farmhouse, detained

He further said KTR did not construct the farmhouse as it was taken on lease by him about four years ago. The extent of the land that Revanth was referring to as having been purchased by KTR was only 8.9 acres and not 25 acres as was being made out and there is nothing illegal about it.  KTR’s farmhouse and the lands in question are about eight km apart and therefore the allegation that KTR had built farmhouse on the lands that he had purchased did not hold water, he said.

“The land was purchased in the name of KTR’s wife Shailima and he had mentioned it in the in his election affidavit in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections,” Suman said. “There is no veil of secrecy about it. We all know about the farmhouse since several years,” he said.

TRS MLCs Shambipur Raju, M Srinivas Reddy, Naradasu Laxman Rao and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy KT Rama Rao TRS Balka Suman
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp