Home States Telangana

Revenue officials confirm Revanth’s role in land-grabbing

The Malkajgiri MP and his brother were accused of resorting to several irregularities to encroach upon public and privately-owned lands at Gopanpally in Serilingampally mandal.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue Department officials investigating allegations of land-grabbing levelled against Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee working president A Revanth Reddy confirmed, on the condition of anonymity, that the allegations are true.

The Malkajgiri MP and his brother were accused of resorting to several irregularities to encroach upon public and privately-owned lands at Gopanpally in Serilingampally mandal. Several victims also accused Revanth Reddy of occupying a lake. Violating the Telangana State Water, Land and Trees Act, the encroachers have also built a periphery wall obstructing water inflow into the water body, an official said.
“We have identified that Revanth and others have occupied land parcel admeasuring 1.14 acres in the Komatikunta lake. A cart track used for commuting, admeasuring nine guntas, was also encroached upon,” said an officer, who was part of the inquiring team.

Revenue officials have found that there were discrepancies in the land owned by Revanth and others in Survey No 127 to the extent 10.21 acres.“It was found that after 1980, there are discrepancies in the land records. Till 1980, the Vaddera community owned the land in survey no 127, it was under the name of one Vaddera Mallaiah. Suddenly, it was changed to Dabba Mallaiah — how can the surname be changed?” asked the revenue official.

Since the mutation of the land records from Vaddera Mallaiah to Dabba Mallaiah is “fake”, all the transaction after that will be treated as null, the official said, adding 5.21 acres out of 10.21 acres property for which Revanth claims stake are in question.

When contacted, Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer K Chandrakala said that they will submit an interim report to the Ranga Reddy district collector on Tuesday and inquiry into the complaints filed by the individuals will continue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy TPCC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp