Revenue officials confirm Revanth’s role in land-grabbing

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue Department officials investigating allegations of land-grabbing levelled against Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee working president A Revanth Reddy confirmed, on the condition of anonymity, that the allegations are true.

The Malkajgiri MP and his brother were accused of resorting to several irregularities to encroach upon public and privately-owned lands at Gopanpally in Serilingampally mandal. Several victims also accused Revanth Reddy of occupying a lake. Violating the Telangana State Water, Land and Trees Act, the encroachers have also built a periphery wall obstructing water inflow into the water body, an official said.

“We have identified that Revanth and others have occupied land parcel admeasuring 1.14 acres in the Komatikunta lake. A cart track used for commuting, admeasuring nine guntas, was also encroached upon,” said an officer, who was part of the inquiring team.

Revenue officials have found that there were discrepancies in the land owned by Revanth and others in Survey No 127 to the extent 10.21 acres.“It was found that after 1980, there are discrepancies in the land records. Till 1980, the Vaddera community owned the land in survey no 127, it was under the name of one Vaddera Mallaiah. Suddenly, it was changed to Dabba Mallaiah — how can the surname be changed?” asked the revenue official.

Since the mutation of the land records from Vaddera Mallaiah to Dabba Mallaiah is “fake”, all the transaction after that will be treated as null, the official said, adding 5.21 acres out of 10.21 acres property for which Revanth claims stake are in question.

When contacted, Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer K Chandrakala said that they will submit an interim report to the Ranga Reddy district collector on Tuesday and inquiry into the complaints filed by the individuals will continue.