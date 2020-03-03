Simmering conflict between forest staff, tribals threatens to boil over

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

The righteous indignation that spread like wildfire following the attack on Forest Range Officer C Anita in Sarasala in Kumrambheem- Asifabad district on June 30 last year may have died down, but the embers continue to smoulder.

Leading a group of tribals, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Koneru Krishna allegedly attacked her while forest staff were planting saplings in the land that the tribals claimed as theirs. Though he was arrested a few days later following a public outcry, he was let out on bail on August 29.

But even now, in remote recesses of the jungles in Telangana districts, rumbles could be heard every day indicative of the growing confrontation between the forest staff and the tribals over the ownership of land, though a little muted.

At present, the forest department officials are digging trenches along the borders of the land-holdings that they claim are theirs, which is leading to clashes with the tribals.

The staff have prohibited the entry of others into these lands. Recently, in Jannaram in Adilabad district, tribals confronted the officials when they tried to impose restrictions on the movement of people in their land.

Consequently, the Adivasi Hakulla Porata Samithi (Thudum Debba) leaders organised a protest in front of the collector’s office. Later, district president K Ganesh submitted a memorandum to the district collector urging him to issue pattas to the tribals and ask the forest staff to stop digging trenches. He also recalled how the residents of Kolamgondi tribal hamlet were shifted to an ashram school without any facilities, where they continue to live.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, about one lakh acres of forest land is under the occupation of tribals and not a single day passes without one incident or the other being reported about friction between the forest staff and the tribals.

According to senior officials of the forest department in the district, the forest staff reclaimed about 11,000 hectares in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 400 hectares in Khammam and 8,000 hectares in Mahabubabad district after strenuous efforts. “We are trying to protect our land, but it is leading to clashes,” they say.

The speed with which the government had acted to address the problem in the jungles after the attack on Anita slowed down and subsequently came to a halt. The forest department alleges that the tribals are carrying out podu cultivation in forest lands, but the latter maintain that they are doing so for decades in their lands and want the forest staff to get out of their way.

At the recent collectors’ conference in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao raised the red flag of possible escalation of the conflict between the tribals, who are aided by leaders for political reasons, and the Forest Department staff, who have been implementing the government fiat - raising plants under Haritha Haram programme.

The Chief Minister had said at the collectors’ conference that he would camp in each of the districts where the problem festers for two full days to resolve the issue.But KCR, as well as the officials, know that it is easier said than done since a large extent forest land does not even have survey numbers, while the purification of land records has not been done thoroughly. However, the tribals welcomed the move since they believe it is the first step in solving the problem that they are facing after the forest staff began asserting themselves to reclaim the land which they claim as theirs.

According to sources, the forest department claims that it has 66 lakh acres of land, of which six lakh acres of land is under encroachment.With respect to 18 lakh acres, there are disputes since the purification of land records is not over yet.

The forest officials say that they were not touching the lands the ownership rights of which have been conferred on farmers under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act-2006. They say that they were also not looking at lands that were under podu cultivation for more than a decade prior to the cut-off date.

The figures that the forest and revenue departments have to support their ownership of land are in dispute. The forest department has already urged the government to declare how much land the department has. The government should act fast as the conflict in the wilderness is a powderkeg that may go off anytime.