TRS MPs ask Speaker for debate on Delhi riots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS members in the Lok Sabha requested Speaker Om Birla to hold a debate on the riots in the country including Delhi. Participating in the all-party meeting convened by the Lok Sabha Speaker in Delhi on Monday, TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao suggested that the Speaker should hold a debate on the recent riots in the country.

Expressing anguish over the death of several people in the riots especially Delhi, Nama wanted the Speaker to hold debate on these issues. The Centre should instil confidence among the people and take steps for safety and security of the people, he suggested.

Meanwhile, during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak) wanted the Central government to develop greenfield satellite railway terminal at Nagulapalli in Medak district.

Nagulapalli terminal should be developed with more platforms, shopping malls, restaurants and other facilities with an investment of `1,000 crore. This would enhance GHMC civic infrastructure keeping in mind the growing needs of rail users of Hyderabad, he said.

The TRS MP said that Nagulapalli terminal is well-connected by road and rail and can efficiently monetise land parcels. At present, the three existing terminals at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda are taking a heavy load of passenger traffic, he said.