Home States Telangana

TRS MPs ask Speaker for debate on Delhi riots

Expressing anguish over the death of several people in the riots especially  Delhi, Nama wanted the Speaker to hold debate on these issues.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha witnesseed protests from Opposition who stormed the well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS members in the Lok Sabha requested Speaker Om Birla to hold a debate on the riots in the country including Delhi. Participating in the all-party meeting convened by the Lok Sabha Speaker in Delhi on Monday, TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao suggested that the Speaker should hold a debate on the recent riots in the country.

Expressing anguish over the death of several people in the riots especially  Delhi, Nama wanted the Speaker to hold debate on these issues. The Centre should instil confidence among the people and take steps for  safety and security of the people, he suggested.

Meanwhile, during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak) wanted the Central government  to develop greenfield satellite railway terminal at Nagulapalli in Medak district.

Nagulapalli terminal should be developed with more platforms, shopping malls, restaurants and other facilities with an investment of `1,000 crore. This would enhance GHMC civic infrastructure keeping in mind the growing needs of rail users of Hyderabad, he said.

The TRS MP said that  Nagulapalli terminal is well-connected by road and rail and can efficiently monetise land parcels.  At present, the three existing terminals at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda are taking a heavy load of passenger traffic, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Delhi Riots TRS MPs
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp