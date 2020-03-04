45 test negative for coronavirus, two samples await reconfirmation from Pune facility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health officials on Wednesday morning revealed that out of the 47 samples tested for Coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital's testing facility, 45 samples are found to be negative.

However, two samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune to for further reconfirmation. The results are expected by Thursday.

The 45 people have been discharged and kept under strict surveillance.

Telangana, currently, has one confirmed case of Coronavirus. The 24- year-old patient is a software engineer from Hyderabad, working with a Bangalore based software company, with a travel history from Dubai. He is in Gandhi Hospital's isolation ward.

Sources, however, claim that one of the two people whose samples have been sent to NIV, Pune, is an Italian citizen, and the other is a medical personnel who came into close contact with the 24-year-old techie.