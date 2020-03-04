Act within 6 weeks on security to Revanth: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the petitioner’s plea in accordance with law and dispose off such plea within six weeks from the date of submission of fresh representation by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy seeking to provide 4+4 security along with escort from Central agency or any other independent agency.

As the earlier representation submitted by the MP has no date, the Court directed him to submit another representation to the ministry.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this order in the petition filed by Revanth Reddy in view of alleged threat to his life from Jupally Rameshwar Rao of ‘My Home Constructions.’

Senior advocate P Venugopal, appearing for the petitioner MP, told the court that his client had met the Union Home Minister in August last year and the latter had assured him of providing security, but nothing has happened till date.

Special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar submitted that providing security to a person falls under the domain of the State government. The home ministry should consult the State government on the issue, it said.

After hearing both sides, the judge while suggesting the petitioner to file a fresh representation, directed the Centre to act on the petition within six weeks.