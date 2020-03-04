Centre to procure additional 1 lakh tonne of red gram from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has agreed to procure an additional one lakh tonnes of red gram from the state. The Centre has already permitted to procure 52,000 tonnes of red gram. With this 1.52 lakh tonne of red gram would be procured from the State in the present crop season.

A communication to this effect was received from the Centre on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy thanked Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the decision.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to the Centre to procure additional red gram in view of the bumper crop. The Centre has initially permitted to procure 47,500 tonnes of red gram from the State. Later, it allowed to procure 4,500 tonnes more and now another lakh tonnes would be procured from the State.