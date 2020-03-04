Home States Telangana

Coronavirus scare: Telangana govt asks people to not panic; homoeopathy sees several takers

The State government plans to cobble up isolation wards with not less than 3,000 beds if the virus breaks out as an epidemic.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With COVID-19 becoming a reality in Hyderabad, the State government is getting its act together to upgrade medical infrastructure and deploy enough number of staff to take on the new challenge.

To begin with, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to allocate Rs 100 crore for upgrading the existing infrastructure and services if the infection shows signs of spinning out of control. The State government plans to cobble up isolation wards with not less than 3,000 beds if the virus breaks out as an epidemic.

“The government is in talks with private medical colleges and hospitals to set up isolation wards as a lot of capacity in them always remains unutilised,” Health Minister Eatala Rajender said after a review on the implications of the detection of a Hyderabad resident with Coronavirus. According to him, at present, around 88 people who came in direct contact with the Coronavirus-affected software engineer have been tracked and put under quarantine.

“Of these 88 people, 45 are in the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital and their test samples have been extracted. The rest of the people are also being tested for the virus. Seven people have already tested negative. We are expecting the remaining test results in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

The government has designated ‘104’ as a 24/7 State helpline number for any queries on Coronavirus.
“Apart from the three designated hospitals with isolation wards — Gandhi, Fever and Chest Hospital — the State Government is also opening isolation wards in the Military Hospital, King Koti Hospital, Vikarabad TB Hospital and all teaching hospitals,” Eatala said.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister and also consulted Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan on taking on Coronavirus. At the moment there is no need to panic. The Union Health Minister has updated me about the situation. There are no indigenous cases of Coronavirus, which itself is a great relief. The one who is under treatment contracted the infection in Dubai,” he said.

At the review meeting, there was a discussion on the need to take up a positive campaign to allay the fears of the people on Coronavirus. “Coronavirus is not a fatal disease in a majority of cases. Only three per cent of those who contract Coronavirus die and in more than 80 per cent of the cases, the virus leaves the human host on its own without harming the person. The virus is not air-borne and it spreads through droplets. One gets the infection only when one touches the other who has the virus,” Eatala  Rajender added.

The Health Minister also instructed officials to install large hoardings, creating awareness on Coronavirus across Hyderabad, in all other cities and towns. He also added that strict action will be taken if any individual use Coronavirus for commercial or mischievous purposes. The health minister said the silver lining is that it is very easy to prevent the infection.

“All it needs is paying attention to personal hygiene. Wash your hands as often as possible and Coronavirus would not come near you. People should know how to dispose of tissues and handkerchiefs. I would request the people to constantly wash their hands. Use tissue and handkerchiefs while sneezing or coughing and immediately dispose of the tissue properly. I appeal to you not to spit in public areas.” The minister also sounded a positive that Coronavirus might not become an epidemic in Telangana.

“The weather conditions — low humidity and high temperature — are unfavourable for Coronavirus to spread and as summer is ahead, Coronavirus may not affect Telangana,” the health minister added.

Homoeopathy medicine has several takers
Hyderabad: The State government’s AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) department has been distributing “preventive medication for Coronavirus” for over a month at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, government homoeopathic pharmacy and government homoeopathy hospitals.

Over 4,600 people have been given this “preventive medication”. Dr Sravanthi, Ayurveda expert from the Department of Ayush said, “The medication is Arsenic Alb 30. It is basically an immunity booster that is used for all types of influenza, just in different dosage. Since Coronavirus is also an influenza, the medication can be used to prevent it too.” 

When asked about the scientific backing or evidence of using this medication for patients, Dr Sravanthi said she has been asked not to talk about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Coronavirus telangana
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp