HC terms affidavit vague, summons Hyderabad civic body chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the affidavits filed by the GHMC as ‘contradictory and vague’ regarding steps taken against polluting industries in Shastripuram Colony here, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the GHMC Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner concerned to appear before it on March 11.

Following the court direction, the member secretary of State Legal Services Authority inspected the area and filed a report. After perusing the report, the bench found that there are about 250 industries in the area. “Why is the GHMC allowing such industries to function? The corporation had found that there are about 198 unauthorised plastic units only after the court issued notices to it,” the bench pointed out.

Stating that the GHMC is playing hide and seek with the court, the bench summoned GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner D Pradeep Kumar for explanation and posted the matter to March 11 for further hearing.