Noose tightens around Congress working president A Revanth Reddy in land grab case

She also recommended the compound wall constructed around the land obstructing the inflow into Komatikunta lake to be demolished.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noose appears to be tightening around Congress working president A Revanth Reddy and his brother A Kondal Reddy for allegedly trying to grab 10.20 acres of land in Gopanpally village in Ranga Reddy district. The case is getting murkier after Rajendranagar revenue divisional officer Chandrakala, who probed the case, submitted a report to the Rangareddy district collector on Tuesday.  She found major discrepancies in the land records and sought the government to order a review of the revenue records under Section 9 of the Andhra Pradesh Record of Rights in Land Act, 1971.

She also recommended the compound wall constructed around the land obstructing the inflow into Komatikunta lake to be demolished. The revenue records from 1954-2020 have come to scrutiny during the investigation. The officials have verified every file pertaining to the case to ascertain the actual owner of the property.

Interestingly, the inquiries found that Eragandla Laxmaiah, from whom Revanth and Kondal Reddy claim to have purchased the land, have no legal authority to sell the land. The authorities said that Laxmaiah ‘impersonated’ as the legal owner of the land.

“A Revanth Reddy, A Kondal Reddy and A Krishna Reddy were found to have made encroachment in over 10 guntas in adjoining survey number 128 and 160, which are situated on the north-west of survey number 127,” the report said.

The State government may order deputy collector-cum-tahsildar to take action under the Land Encroachments Act, 1908, in this regard.

The report stated that according to Khasra pahani of 1954-55, one Vadde Hanma possessed a land parcel of 10.21 acres under Survey number 127 in Gopanpally village. Thereupon Vadde family has enjoyed the property.

The land was mutated in the name of one Mallaiah in 1985-86. The RDO found that for the first time land was registered in the name of a person other than Vadde family, and  the records were altered by ‘impersonation.’

“There was no one to claim residue land in Survey No.127 admeasuring 5.21 acres by family members of Vadde Mallaiah. Since 5.21 acres is unclaimed property, it shall be treated as escheat/bona vacantia,” the report stated. 

The RDO sought the government to initiate action under the Escheat and Bona Vacantia Act, 1974 with respect to 5.21 acres unclaimed land, and to take a legal opinion of the Advocate General/Additional Advocate General of the state.

