Rachakonda police register Zero FIR in Atmakur sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police registered a Zero FIR on a rape complaint at Atmakur police station in Yadadri Bhongir district and transferred it to Tukaramgate police station in Hyderabad. The accused, Rampaka Somaiah, allegedly threatened to harm the victim’s family if she did not come to his house.

According to the police, the accused and victim belong to the same village in the district. The victim is an Intermediate student and the accused resides at Addagutta with his wife and children.

During his visits to the village, Somaiah lured the victim under the pretext of marriage. Later, he started blackmailing her. He also called her on the mobile and asked her to come to his home in Addagutta. When she went did, he sexually assaulted her. He assaulted her on several occasions and warned her to not reveal the matter to others and threatened to harm her and her parents.

A few days ago, the victim confided in her mother and they approached Atmakur police on Monday and a case of rape and POCSO was registered. A Zero FIR was registered at Addagutta of Tukaramgate police limits as the offence took place there.

