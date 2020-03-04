Suspected COVID-19 case in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A suspected Coronavirus case was identified in Nizamabad district and following doctor’s advice, the patient reportedly went to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. According District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) M Sudharshanam, D Balraju, 35, a native of Yellareddy Pally of Indalwai Mandal, recently returned from Dubai and was suffering from cough, cold and fever.

He went to a private hospital in Kamareddy on Tuesday for a consultation where the doctors, after some tests, advised him to approach the Gandhi Hospital. The district officials said that so far they have not received any communication from Gandhi Hospital.