Techie who tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, stable, 65 self-report in one day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The condition of the software engineer who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, is said to be stable. The Health Department officials said: “He is being provided symptomatic treatment and he is responding well to the treatment.”

While no new cases have been diagnosed yet, the State Health Department has tracked 88 people that the techie was in direct contact with.

Meanwhile, his flatmate, who has also been tracked and isolated for suspected Coronavirus, has reportedly written to his employer in Bengaluru, seeking long leave.

On Tuesday, around 65 people reported to Gandhi and Fever hospitals, claiming that they have symptoms of influenza. A woman from Hyderabad, who had recently returned from the US, also self-reported at Fever Hospital.