Home States Telangana

Telangana coronavirus case: Bengaluru bus off service, passengers get calls

Though the company states that it has changed the interior upholstery of the bus and taken up thorough cleaning, panic has spread among all those who travelled on the bus in the same period.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

They refused to reveal the exact number of passengers who travelled in this period, but considering the capacity of the sleeper coach is 30 seats, nearly 350 people might be affected.

They refused to reveal the exact number of passengers who travelled in this period, but considering the capacity of the sleeper coach is 30 seats, nearly 350 people might be affected.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bengaluru-based travel company which had transported the patient who tested positive for Covid-19, to Hyderabad has now taken upon itself to contact all passengers it carried in the said bus over the last 11 days. According to sources from the Hyderabad office of the company, the patient had boarded the bus from Bengaluru on February 21 to Hyderabad. In the 11 days until Monday, the bus has clocked 11 trips.

Though the company states that it has changed the interior upholstery of the bus and taken up thorough cleaning, panic has spread among all those who travelled on the bus in the same period.

“When we got to know about this yesterday, we got in touch with the Health Department and RTO of both Telangana and Karnataka. We have given them an exhaustive list of all the passengers we carried that day. As a safety precaution, we are also getting in touch with the passengers who travelled in the bus in the days that followed,” said an executive from the travels. They refused to reveal the exact number of passengers who travelled in this period, but considering the capacity of the sleeper coach is 30 seats, nearly 350 people might be affected.

The bus which transported the said person has presently been taken off the road and is in Hyderabad. These precautionary measures have been taken even though medical experts have stated that any virus from the infected person in the form of mucus or saliva will not survive beyond one to two hours, making the number of those possibly infected negligible.

“There is a concern that this happened in a bus shared by many and people travelled in it the next day. However, the virus is unlikely to last for more than a few hours,” noted Dr Mahboob Khan, Superintendent of Chest Hospital.

However, the fear continues even though those informed had no symptoms. Yet, some have been scared and calling the bus service to know if anyone else from the lot has had any symptoms.

MNCs amp up Coronavirus preparedness

Hyderabad: After a techie based out of Hyderabad was tested positive for Coronavirus, MNCs in the city have begun upgrading their responses to the global outbreak of COVID-19. 

It is learnt that companies like Genpact have installed infrared thermometer screens at the entry points, which monitor all the employees entering the campus. Any employee found with over 100-degree temperature, watery eyes and/or cough are being sent home.

They are asked to work from home or take rest, depending on their condition. Other MNCs are following in their footsteps.

Further, with the increase in a number of cases across the world, the companies have down on their international travel, unless mandatory and urgent.

“In terms of inbound travel, the companies are encouraging employees to work from home for up to 14 days to ensure symptoms, if any, are contained,” said Krishna Yedula, IT executive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus case Bengaluru techie coronavirus
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp