Home States Telangana

Telangana doctors find 11 needles in three-year-old’s body

The toddler was taken to the hospital by his parents as they noticed that he has not been able to walk properly for the past few days.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

X-ray of a three-year-old boy’s body in which as many as 11 needles were found on Tuesday.

X-ray of a three-year-old boy’s body in which as many as 11 needles were found on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: In a mysterious case, several needles were found inside the body of a toddler after his body was scanned by the doctors. Though the doctors managed to remove some needles from the victim’s, they are yet to fish out the rest which would reportedly be done later.

The victim, Loknath, three-years-old, is one of the two children of Ashok and Annapurna, residents of Veepanagandla mandal. According to information, the child was taken to the hospital by his parents as they noticed that he has not been able to walk properly for the past few days.

Meanwhile, while giving Loknath a bath last week, Annapurna noticed a needle coming out of his muscle, by which his mobility had become highly-restricted.

When Loknath was taken to a private hospital in Wanaparthy for scanning, doctors found not one or two, but as many as 11 needles under his waist, close to his kidneys. The doctors tried to remove some needles which could be seen protruding through his anus.

As per the instructions of the doctors at Wanaparthy Government Hospital, the toddler’s parents have a registered a complaint with the police. It is learnt that in the plaint, they have mentioned the names of two of their neighbours, Alivelamma and Golla Anji, as the suspects.

Annapurna said that the two suspected persons used to take their son along with them for playing.

Speaking to Express, the police officials said that they will be able to commence the investigation only after receiving reports from the doctors.

It has now become a challenge for the doctors of the Wanaparthy Government Hospital to remove all the remaining needles out of the toddler’s body without causing a risk to his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana boy needles Telangana doctor
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp