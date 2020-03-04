Telangana doctors find 11 needles in three-year-old’s body

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: In a mysterious case, several needles were found inside the body of a toddler after his body was scanned by the doctors. Though the doctors managed to remove some needles from the victim’s, they are yet to fish out the rest which would reportedly be done later.

The victim, Loknath, three-years-old, is one of the two children of Ashok and Annapurna, residents of Veepanagandla mandal. According to information, the child was taken to the hospital by his parents as they noticed that he has not been able to walk properly for the past few days.

Meanwhile, while giving Loknath a bath last week, Annapurna noticed a needle coming out of his muscle, by which his mobility had become highly-restricted.

When Loknath was taken to a private hospital in Wanaparthy for scanning, doctors found not one or two, but as many as 11 needles under his waist, close to his kidneys. The doctors tried to remove some needles which could be seen protruding through his anus.

As per the instructions of the doctors at Wanaparthy Government Hospital, the toddler’s parents have a registered a complaint with the police. It is learnt that in the plaint, they have mentioned the names of two of their neighbours, Alivelamma and Golla Anji, as the suspects.

Annapurna said that the two suspected persons used to take their son along with them for playing.

Speaking to Express, the police officials said that they will be able to commence the investigation only after receiving reports from the doctors.

It has now become a challenge for the doctors of the Wanaparthy Government Hospital to remove all the remaining needles out of the toddler’s body without causing a risk to his life.