Telangana education board to not allow 80 students to take exam as their college fails to register

Parents and students of a junior college gathered at TSBIE’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding hall tickets from the board.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:14 AM

exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While 9.65 lakh intermediate students across the State will appear for the board exam on Wednesday, 80 students of a junior college in Warangal will not be allowed to sit for the examination.
According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Ambedkar Junior College in Subedari, Warangal, a private vocational college, has failed to register itself with the board.

“The college did not make the students write the practical examinations, without which, we cannot allow them to appear for the theory exam. Also, when we inspected the Ambedkar college, there were no students in it,” said TSBIE’s secretary Syed Omer Jaleel.  

The 80 students, however, will be allowed to give the supplementary exam in May, along with the practical exam, and the ethics and environment papers.  “We demand the arrest of the chairman of Ambedkar Junior College for cheating students,” added Jaleel.   

Bala Hakkula Sangham president Achyuta Rao said the TSBIE is as much responsible for the situation as is the college management. “The board failed to identify the college as unrecognised. The TSBIE should conduct regular inspections in all the districts of the State to ensure junior colleges are registered before the admissions begin. If not, they are responsible for taking strict action against them.”
Protest at TSBIE office

Parents and students of a junior college gathered at TSBIE’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding hall tickets from the board. Sree Medha, a private junior college in the city, failed to give hall tickets to around 40 students.  “The college Management, even after collecting the exam fee from students, had failed to pay it to the board,” said Jaleel.    

Nevertheless, the TSBIE has decided to give these students hall tickets. “We will take strict action against the college management for not paying the examination fee even after collecting it.”

