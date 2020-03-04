Telangana Inter board exams to begin on March 4, 9.65 lakh students set to appear

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 9.65 lakh students — 4.80 lakh first-year and 4.85 lakh second-year students — will appear for the intermediate board examination that begins on Wednesday. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has allotted 1,339 examination centres and 26,964 invigilators for the examination, which will end on March 23.

If the students face any problem, they can the board’s helpline (040 24600110/24732369) or send an e-mail to helpdesk_ie@telangana.gov.in.

As many as 4.82 lakh boys and 4,83 lakh girls will appear for the examination. The examination will start sharp at 9 am, after which the candidates will not be allowed into the examination centres, TSBIE officials.

Students are supposed to occupy their seats 15 minutes before the examinations.

TSBIE had earlier met with officials from the Road Transport Corporation, revenue department, TSSPCDL, medical department and police officers to ensure the smooth conduction of the examinations.