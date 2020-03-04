Traffic curbs at Punjagutta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The road from Punjagutta graveyard (near Chutneys) to Nagarjuna Circle will be closed for heavy vehicle traffic for the next three months owing to the commencement of the steel bridgework.

The work, which is slated to improve traffic flow on this stretch, will be undertaken by the GHMC.

The Hyderabad police has hence announced that heavy vehicles including RTC buses, private buses, school buses, tankers and lorries, would be permitted beyond SNT Junction towards NFCL and Punjagutta.

Heavy vehicles will have to take a diversion from Film Nagar Junction, Road No. 45 and Road No. 36. Those coming from Jubliee Hills checkpost will have to take a detour.