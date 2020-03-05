‘119 Indians evacuated from cruise ship in Japan’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday informed TRS Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao that the number of Coronavirus infected Indians abroad were identified in Japan and UAE.

In Japan (on the cruise ship), 16 were being treated at onshore medical facilities and one person was being treated in UAE, the Union Minister said.

The minister said that the Central government had evacuated a total of 766 persons, including 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners from China. Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan.

An Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan on its return journey, the minister told Nama.

When Nama asked the expenditure details for shifting of Indians from other countries to India, the Union Minister said that they were yet to get the details from the Defence Ministry.