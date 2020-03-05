Diary of TS MLA’s kin aiding police in the probe

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when the police are trying hard to make a breakthrough in the case related to the death of MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy’s sister and family, a diary purportedly written by his brother-in-law N Satyanarayana Reddy is reportedly helping them move forward.

The incident happened on January 27 at Alaganoor when the car in which the family was travelling plunged into the Kakatiya canal. However, after the police found a diary, supposedly written by Satyanarayana, they are looking into all angles to ascertain if the incident was an accident or something else. It is learnt that they have received some important pieces of information from the diary.