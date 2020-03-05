Inter exams peaceful across State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for first-year were conducted peacefully across Telangana on Wednesday. On the first day, 22,632 first-year students did not take the second language exam. A total of 4,57,899 candidates appeared for the examination, TSBIE informed in a press release on Sunday.

Six malpractice cases including five in Suryapet and one in Warangal Urban were booked by the officials.

“Except six malpractice cases, examinations were peacefully conducted,” BIE officials said. BIE allotted 1,339 examination centres and 26,964 invigilators for the smooth conduction of examinations.

On Thursday, March 5 around 4.85 lakh for the second-year students will appear for second language examination. The IPE exams will conclude on March 23.