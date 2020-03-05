Jails are safest in times of virus, boast prison officials

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the “free” world has turned dystopian with the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic, jails are considered to be utopian protecting inmates from the highly infectious COVID-19. Jails are the most hygienic and sanitised places, claim State jail authorities boasting about hygiene precautions taken by inmates. While panic gripped many citizens in Hyderabad on Wednesday, it was just another mundane day for prisoners.

Prisoners hardly have any physical contact with outsiders. Even during the mulaqats (visiting hours), inmates are allowed to talk to their visitors only from a considerable distance through the iron mesh.

On being contacted, Inspector-General of Prisons B Saidaiah said, “Jails are the most hygienic places. Our staff and inmates always maintain healthy conditions by bleaching and cleaning premises with cleaning agents which eliminate viruses.”

It is a known fact that the inmates will be sent to jail only after due medical tests. If there is any proven history of illness, they are not allowed. State jail authorities say that they will take special care of new inmates if they develop any Coronavirus symptoms. According to statistics as on December 31, 2018, there are 5,550 inmates in the jails across the State.