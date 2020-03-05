Espionage: Jammu and Kashmir cops leave after questioning Linganna

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The police officials from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) who had reached Jagtial district on Monday to interrogate a farmer, Sarikella Linganna of Kustapur village in Mallapur mandal for his suspected involvement in an espionage case, returned to the newly-formed union territory (UT) on Tuesday night.

It may be recalled that the Arniya police in J&K came to the district on Monday to question Linganna and extract information from him on why he transferred `9,000 to one Rakesh Kumar, a labourer in an Army camp in the UT, who allegedly leaked sensitive data about security installations to a suspected Pakistani girl who had “honey-trapped” him.

Meanwhile, though the Arniya police produced Linganna before the Metpally court to register a case against him under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act so that they can take him along to J&K for further investigation, the court reportedly denied permission for the same due to lack of evidences and the submission of improper documents. According to information, they might come back with all evidences and documents soon to take him to J&K, sources told Express.