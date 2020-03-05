Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram waters to reach Kondapochamma dam by March-end

Asking farmers to get ready for the Kharif season, Harish Rao says lakes will brim with water even in summer in Gajwel; directs officials to complete pending works before onset of rains

Finance Minister T Harish Rao inspects Komati Cheruvu works at Siddipet on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Kaleshwaram waters will reach Kondapochamma Reservoir by March end and added that this is a gift by the Chief Minister to the people of Gajwel constituency. He said, “hereafter, tanks and lakes in the constituency will be brimming with water not only in rainy season, but also in summer.” Harish Rao asked farmers to get ready for the coming Kharif season.

On Wednesday, the Minister laid foundations and inaugurated various welfare and developmental works. On the occasion, Minister said that around 3,000 cusecs of water would be released into Kotta Kunta and Khan Cheruvu of the constituency soon. He added that twelve check dams on Haldi Vagu will also be filled. Minister made it clear to the officials to complete the pending works before the rainy season.
He laid foundation for the modernisation of Kotta Kunta with an estimated cost of `2.60 crores and Khan Cheruvu with `4.27 crore of Wargal mandal.

Earlier, Harish Rao took a morning walk in Siddipet town and inspected the cycle track, walking track and other works at Komati Cheruvu. Minister also inspected the Necklace road works under progress on Komati Cheruvu-Tank bund and asked officials to maintain the quality of construction.

The Minister also said that the government will apply old age pension to people who have reached the age of 57 years in the State. He asked officials and public representatives to monitor sanitation in rural and urban areas. He said government is spending `1,500 crore under Kalyana Lakshmi - Shaadi Mubarak schemes. ZP chairperson Veleti Rojasharma and other officials were also present.

