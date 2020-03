By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the demise of Madapati Satyavathi, 80, former newsreader of All India Radio (AIR). She passed away at her residence here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by her for four decades reading news with her mellifluous voice through which she secured a permanent place in the hearts of lakhs of radio listeners, according to a release from CMO.