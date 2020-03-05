KCR govt includes anti-CAA comments in Governor’s speech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS government, which opposes the CAA and NPR, included anti-CAA remarks in the speech prepared for Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be delivered by her during an address to the joint session of the Legislature on March 6. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao personally handed over the speech copy the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Before the Budget session of the Legislature, it is a normal practice for the Governor to the address the joint session. However, this time the speech to be read by the Governor is expected to contain critical comments against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). “The Chief Minister formally called on the Governor and handed over the copy of the Governor’s address to the Legislature as approved by the State Cabinet,” an official release issued by the CMO said.

According to sources, though the speech contain comments that are against the CAA and NPR, the Governor has no other option but to read them out as it is prepared by the State government.

Recently, when Mamata Banerjee government prepared an anti-CAA speech for West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the latter suggested to her to make amendments to the speech. However, with the government refusing to make changes, the Governor stuck to convention in delivering the speech provided by the TMC government. In Telangana too, the Governor is expected to read out the speech prepared by the Chandrasekhar Rao government.

The Chief Minister has already announced that a resolution will be moved in the Budget session against the CAA. The State government has already decided to temporarily hold the work relating to the NPR, the survey for the census. The State Legislature is expected to adopt another resolution requesting the Central government to revert to the old format of NPR as it has some objections over the new format.

The TRS party’s ally AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had already requested the State government to put NPR work on hold.