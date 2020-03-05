Komatireddy asks Centre to review sanctions given to Pharma City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy wanted the Central government to review the sanctions given to Hyderabad Pharma City, as the Telangana government was going ahead with impunity flouting all norms to establish the pharma cluster which would deal a heavy blow to the environment.

Raising the issue in LS on Wednesday, the Bhongir MP said that the TS government has violated all the norms for pharma cluster. The Pharma City was planned to set up in 3,000 acres but it was increased to 19,333 acres, which includes pristine agriculture lands, pastoral areas and forest lands, he said. There was no economic, administrative, social environmental and ecological justification for the Pharma City, he said.

“We have the example of Musi river which was irrevocably polluted by pharma industries over the years. The location selected for the Pharma City is less than 15 km from the airport and many IT companies have been working there,” Venkat Reddy said. He requested the Centre to relocate Pharma City to a place far away from the city.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri Congress MP A Revanth Reddy requested the Central government to set up Indian Army’s Southern Command Centre in Hyderabad. “The headquarters of Indian Army’s Southern Command is located in Pune Cantonment and not in any Southern State, whereas almost all the headquarters of Indian Army Commands are located in their respective regions. Due to this, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) faces problems in carrying out day-to-day activities. The SCB is the largest Cantonment in the country occupying more than 9,000 acres of land, he said.