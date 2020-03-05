Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy arrested from Hyderabad airport

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy was arrested by Narsingi police station of Cyberabad on Thursday. As soon as he landed at the Hyderabad airport from Delhi, teams from Narsingi police station detained him.

He has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Revanth Reddy is one of the accused in the case related to using a drone camera to capture Minister KT Rama Rao’s farm house at Janwada village in Rangareddy district.

He will be shifted to Narsingi police station for questioning, before being produced before the court.

Narsingi police has earlier registered a case under sections 184, 187 of the IPC and section 11A R/W 5A of the Aircraft Act against Revanth Reddy, his brother Krishna Reddy and eight others on alleged charges of using a drone camera on Sunday afternoon, to capture images of Minister KT Rama Rao’s farm house and also the surroundings.

Narsingi police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the case, including the drone operator and seized the device, while Revanth Reddy, his brother Krishna Reddy and their associates Vijay Paul Reddy and Veeresh were absconding.

Revanth Reddy was in Delhi for the Lok Sabha session. As soon as he landed at the RGI airport, a team waiting for him took him into custody and whisked him away in police vehicles.

Further investigation is underway, said police officials.