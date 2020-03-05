Military Hospital begs to differ with Health minister on preparedness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that five city hospitals including the Military Hospital will be readied to handle any Coronavirus eventuality, Local Military Authorities (LMA) officials claim that Army hospitals in the city are not equipped to handle such situation. However, the official claimed that they are prepared with some quarantine units, where apart from the defence personnel some 300 civilians can be accommodated.

“As of now, the State and Centre have not approached us, this statement from the minister that we can take in COVID patients has come without our consultation. As of now, we are only working to protect defence personnel and their families. In case, some directions come from Centre, we can only provide quarantine facilities to 300 civilians, for which some places have been identified in TS,” added a senior official from LMA.

Speaking about the condition of the Army hospitals which is in the Golconda area, the official added that the hospital only has basic facilities. “We are not prepared for providing any treatment or isolation facilities for an epidemic of such magnitude.” LMA will restrict the movement of personnel into the city, he added.