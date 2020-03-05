No funds or land allotted for private varsities: Telangana to HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told the High Court that it is not allocating funds or land to the sponsoring bodies for setting up private universities in the State. Admissions to such varsities are based on merit.

Article 371-D is applicable only to government organisations and not private entities. However, in order to encourage natives and to enrich their knowledge to global standards the government has reserved 25 per cent seats to local students on the basis of their domicile status, it noted.The matter will come up for hearing on April 1, 2020.