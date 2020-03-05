Poultry industry loses Rs 400 cr over Covid-19 fears

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s poultry industry has lost more than `400 crore in just over a month after speculations on social media that the consumption of chickens and eggs can induce the spread of the deadly COVID-19. As a result of this, the demand for chicken meat and eggs have come way down, forcing the vendors to slash the prices by almost 50 per cent, said the poultry industry officials. Meanwhile, fear and rumours have hit the consumption and prices of fishes as well.

Speaking to the Express, the CEO of National Egg Coordination Committee (NCEE), Dr Ezhil Kumar, said: “Thousands of poultry farmers in the State are in dire straits due to the sudden dip in the sale of chicken and eggs. The poultry sector has lost around `400 crore and Hyderabad alone has suffered losses of `100 crore in just three weeks. Just the layer sector (eggs) has lost about 110 crore and the chicken meat sector has incurred a loss of more than `300 crore in the State.”

Meanwhile, he claimed that the sector is facing such a crisis due to the tricks played by some people with vested interests and also because some uninformed people are spreading fake news on social media relating chicken to the spread of the deadly virus though the experts have not found any connection between these two.

In the meantime, the sale of fishes have also been slashed by around 30 to 40 per cent owing to speculations and rumours. It is majorly the sale of Tilapila, Roopchnad, and Basha (phangaius) varieties that have been bit, Janardhan Bharmaputa, a governing body member of national fisheries board, told Express.

Stating that the consumption of chicken meat has gone down by around 30 to 35 per cent in the State, KG Anand, the general manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries said: “The price of Chicken meat is going down more than the consumption rates as the backlog is increasing.” The farmgate price of eggs have come down from `4.5 to `3 per piece and the price of chicken meat has come down from `80 per kg to `40 per kg, he added.

Retail prices unaffected

However, retail prices have not fallen as drastically, indicating that traders and suppliers could be taking advantage of the situation to drive down prices. For the poultry sector, which reeled under the impact of high feed costs last year due to surge in maize prices, the outbreak and speculations surrounding the COVID-19 is another blow. This could prolong the recovery of the poultry sector, said Dr Ezhil Kumar.

City vendors suffer

Despite the attempt of Minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers to dispel rumours related to COVID outbreak by consuming chicken meat and egg in public, the fear continues to haunt people and this has affected the sale of chicken, eggs, and fish in the city.As per the local shop owners in the city, the sale of chicken meat, egg, and fishes have gone down drastically and they are anticipating it to get worse with the detection of positive cases in the city.Social media platforms such are rife with rumours of chicken, eggs, and fishes being infected with COVID, said a meat vendor in Begumpet.

The impact of rumours is such that the government had to intervene last week to allay the fears. Despite that, there seems to be no effect on the ground. Another shop owner from Dolphine Chicken Market in Secunderabad said: “This fake news has destroyed our business. Most hit is the chicken meat sale and then it is the fish and egg sales. A lot of people have this misconception that fishes live in the waters that are connected to China’s coastline and this though has hit its sale.” Meanwhile, the shopkeepers claim that the mutton sale has not gone down so much in the city.

Talking about the State government’s measures, Dr Ezhil Kumar said: “While the government has done a great job in trying to dispel the misconception linked to COVID, chicken meat and eggs, now the same things have to be repeated at the district levels.”He added, “We are going to approach both the Central and State government officials to ask them to provide financial support to poultry farmers.”