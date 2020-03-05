Home States Telangana

Six held for taking photos of KTR farmhouse using drone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six persons were arrested by Narsingi police on Wednesday for shooting pictures of IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse using a drone at the behest of Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy’s brother Krishna Reddy. On March 1, Krishna Reddy instructed a man named Vijaya Paul Reddy to ask his brother Praveen Paul Reddy to come to Revanth Reddy’s office at Jubilee Hills in a car with an associate.

Soon, Praveen reached the Malkajgiri MP’s office along with his friend Vijay Simha Reddy in a Maruthi Brezza car. They were instructed by Krishna Reddy to meet Jaipal Reddy, a resident of Kokapet to shoot the photographs of Miyakhangadda (KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse and  surroundings).

At Kokapet, Jaipal Reddy arranged a local person, Prakash Reddy to assist the team who wanted to shoot photos using a drone camera.“All the people along with the drone reached the nearby cricket ground for a recce. Then they reached a height to oversee and capture the targeted premises with an intention to violate the privacy of individuals and cause harm,” the Cyberabad police said in a press release. After completing the task, the accused updated Krishna Reddy through WhatsApp. Later, they handed over the visuals to him.

The arrested persons have been identified as Poreddy Praveen Paul Reddy, Mangi Jaipal Reddy, Mandada Vijay Simha Reddy, Darga Rajesh, Elubandi Shiva and Prakash Reddy. “MP Revanth Reddy is the prime accused in the case since he masterminded the whole photo-shoot,” said Gangadhar, Narsingi inspector. He added that Revanth Reddy, Krishna, Vijay and Veeresh are yet to be arrested in the case.
The Narsingi police registered a case against MP Revanth Reddy, under Section 187 of IPC and Section 11A R/W 5A of the Aircraft Act, after he released the pictures to the media.

