Speaker holds review on Budget session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy directed officials to ensure that the Budget session of the Assembly and Council are held without any problems.

The Speaker conducted a review on the Budget session of the Legislature, which will commence on March 6. State Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy were also present in the meeting.

The Speaker felt that conducting proceedings in the Assembly should be a role model for other States. He said even though some untoward incidents take place in Assemblies of other States, but due to the able political leadership in the State, the proceedings are conducted smoothly.

Assembly deputy speaker T Padmarao Goud, Council deputy chairman N Vidyasagar, chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, chief whip in Council B Venkateswarlu and others participated in the meeting.

Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu and other officials were also present. The Speaker later held another meeting with police officials. DGP M Mahender Reddy was present.